Ex-Sheffield Wednesday player will get shot at Europe after permanent transfer

A former Sheffield Wednesday defender has made a second permanent switch since leaving the club last summer.

Jaden Brown played 32 times for the Owls across two seasons - only 20 of which were league appearances - having been brought to the club by Darren Moore in 2021. He left at the end of his contract after League One promotion was confirmed in the most dramatic of circumstances.

His Owls exit confirmed, the 25-year-old moved on to stay in the third tier when he made a relatively quick switch to Lincoln City. He found life difficult there, an initial burst of bright efforts ending after the replacement of manager Mark Kennedy in favour of Michael Skubala. With minutes harder to come by, he joined Scottish Premiership side St Mirren on loan in January.

It is with The Buddies that Brown has now signed on a permanent deal despite a relatively bit-part role in a second half to a campaign that saw them finish fifth in the top tier north of the border and qualify for a place in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round. He made only one start for the club in that time but is reported to have acted brightly from the bench and has done enough for Stephen Robinson to hand over a two-year deal.