Ex-Sheffield Wednesday owner Milan Mandaric looking to buy a club

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday owner Milan Mandaric says he is looking to buy a football club ‘one more time’ at the age of 86 - but it certainly won’t be the Owls.

The wealthy businessman has had a storied life in football ownership, most notably in his time at the head of Portsmouth, Leicester City and Wednesday, who he purchased for the sum of £1 in December 2010 amid mounting difficulties at the club.

The Owls celebrated promotion from League One during his premiership before he looked to sell, initially agreeing to a deal with Azerbaijani businessman Hafiz Mammadov in 2014 before that fell through. Dejphon Chansiri stepped in to take hold of the club in a deal worth £37.5m, a sum which included money to clear the club's debts. A January 2015 agreement was ratified a month later.

Now, Mandaric is vice-president of Serbian SuperLiga side FK Vojvodina in his home town of Novi Sad. But he won’t be for long. The former Owls owner is looking for one more adventure in football ownership - though he readily admits that adventure won’t take place in English football.

Speaking exclusively to our sister paper The News, Mandaric said: “There’s a club in Switzerland I am looking at very seriously. I almost bought one in the lake down there close to Italy and, at the last moment, something happened and the ownership tried to change the deal. So I said “Okay forget it” - and I didn’t do it.

“I’ve looked at Spain as well, there are a lot of clubs in Croatia and of course in Serbia. Red Star (Belgrade) have been after me and Partizan (Belgrade) for many years, but politics are involved too much in that. When politics is involved in football, I am staying away from that. They get involved and put some money in and dictate. But not England, not any more. I have loved it, but I’m looking elsewhere.

“I cannot resist it because I still have energy. Enthusiasm is the key thing, enthusiasm feeds the energy - and I am enthusiastic about football. So I’ll probably have one more time.”

At the age of 86, the obvious question is why Mandaric isn’t intent on relaxing with his riches in retirement. Having made his initial fortune in Silicon Valley, there’s something in him that can’t fathom the idea of slowing down - and he wants a final football project to get his teeth into.

“I don’t want to retire, I will retire one day when I’m gone,” he said. “I still have the passion to help - and have a headache and stress! I do enjoy that sometimes to a point. Sometimes it gets hard and I say ‘What the hell am I doing?’. I still take projects without thinking how many I already have to finish.

“Why not get back? It’s not about the age, it’s the energy and desire. I have seen 66-year-olds, younger people than me, and I have their energy and enthusiasm. I’m going to do it one more time.

“I’m healthy, I have no problems at all. Maybe I get it from my parents, it's in the genes. You never know, one day something can happen suddenly, but right now I am okay. We will see where, people have called me from Switzerland, France, Serbia, Croatia, everywhere. I am just looking.”