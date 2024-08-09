Ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder joins non-league side after extended trial spell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate has secured his next move a few months on from his Hillsborough exit.

Jay Glover played three times in a senior shirt for his boyhood club, twice in the EFL Trophy and once in the League Cup, and made the bench on two further occasions including once in League One. The long-time Wednesday youth man was released at the end of his contract in the summer.

The midfield man, now 21, has now signed for Matlock Town in the Northern Premier League where he will work under the experienced former Chesterfield and Bradford City boss Nicky Law. Glover had featured for the Gladiators for much of pre-season and was one of a number of transfers completed ahead of their season opener at Prescot Cables this weekend.

In a statement, Matlock said: “We are pleased to announce the signing of 21-year-old midfielder Jay Glover, formerly of Sheffield Wednesday. Jay joined the Owls as a 14 year old spending ten years with the EFL Championship side, which included making his first-team debut against Rochdale in the EFL Cup in August 2022.

“He would also have short-term loan spells with Belper Town, Gainsborough Trinity, and Spennymoor Town. Jay featured numerous times for the Gladiators in pre-season as a trialist and did enough to impress manager Nicky Law and earn himself a deal. Welcome to the Gladiators, Jay!”