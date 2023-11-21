Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco is in work again after his sacking by the Championship club last month.

The Spaniard oversaw a bitterly disappointing start to their return to the second tier having stepped into the shoes of Darren Moore late on in the summer, failing to earn a single win in his 10 league matches in charge.

Xisco sought to bring about a shift in playing style more suited to the demands of the Championship but was sacked along with his coaching team on October 4, bringing to an end what stands statistically as the worst managerial reign in the club's history.

But he is back at it, having been unveiled as manager of Slovakian top tier side FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda, last year's runners-up in the Fortuna Liga who sit sixth this time out. DAC fell at the qualification stage of this season's European Conference League.

The Slovak side is the sixth permanent managerial position for the 43-year-old in what has been a whirlwind coaching career that has now taken him to his fifth country. He quickly replaces outgoing manager Adrian Guľa, who was sacked late last week.

Two members of his Owls coaching staff, Roberto Cuesta and Miquel Gomila, have been confirmed to be joining Xisco at the club. The coaching team are under contract until the end of the season, it was confirmed, with the club holding an option for a further year's extension.

DAC Executive Director Jan Van Daele said in a club statement: "We are happy to have reached an agreement with Xisco. He is a dynamic young coach with rich international experience. During our communication, we found an understanding regarding the goals for this season and also the current strengths and weaknesses of the player squad.

