Ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager leaves EFL club after 'stage one of review'

A former Sheffield Wednesday manager has lost his job after senior club figures decided ‘the table doesn’t lie’.

Garry Monk won 19 of his 58 matches as Wednesday boss across a 14-month period from September 2019 to November 2020. The former Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City manager presided over one of the toughest periods of the club’s modern history, which took in a points deduction that eventually saw the club relegated from the Championship in the 2020/21 season.

Despite being linked with jobs at home and abroad, Monk waited over three-and-a-half years for his next job - which took him to League One and Cambridge United. He won only nine of his 49 matches there and now, that partnership is over after a run of one win in 13 league matches saw the Us placed at the bottom of the third tier table. They sit eight points from safety.

"We would like to thank Garry for his hard work and commitment to Cambridge United over the last 12 months,” said majority owner Paul Berry in a statement confirming Monk’s exit.

"He really bought into the Club during his time with us and we are all very disappointed that it has not worked out in the way we would all have hoped. In the end, the table does not lie and it is the right moment to make a change as we conclude the first part of our football review.

"There are 15 games of this season remaining, and we must continue to fight together to preserve our League One status over the coming weeks. At the same time, we will use this period to plan strategically for the next chapter of the Football Club. We will say more about this in the week."