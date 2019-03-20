Ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager Gary Megson backs ‘good lad’ Liam Palmer for Scotland success

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Gary Megson has backed Liam Palmer for success with the Scottish national team if he is handed his senior debut against Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Palmer, who has been called up to Alex McLeish's side for the first time in his career, progressed through the Owls academy and played under Megson in the second half of his debut campaign in the 2010/11 season.

Speaking to the Star, ex-Wednesday player Megson said that Palmer’s call up is a welcome reward for the talented defender, but more importantly is a marker that the academy is producing “decent people”.

He said: “I’m pleased to see him doing so well because I think he’s possibly the only local lad in there now isn’t he and he’s been there for a long time.

“He’s a good lad so it’s nice to see him rewarded with this. How he qualifies for Scotland from Worksop I don’t know!

“First and foremost you don’t look at the international. They’ve got to be able to get on and they’ve got to all come up as decent people because they don’t all make it as footballers, so they’ve got to get something from their time in the academy.

“If they can go on and end up with Wednesday and have a decent career like Liam has had then I think that’s a good advert for ones in the future that are following on.”

Palmer was named in the Scotland squad for the first matches in the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against Kazakhstan and San Marino alongside Owld midfielder Barry Bannan, who has since had to withdraw with injury.