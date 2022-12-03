Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man starts as defender makes long-awaited Owls return
Sheffield Wednesday have made six changes to the side that beat Mansfield Town as they face Derby County.
The Owls can go top of the League One table if they’re able to pull off a victory at Pride Park – however that’s a feat that they’ve not managed since back in 2006.
Alex Mighten starts up top alongside Michael Smith, while Akin Famewo makes his return to the matchday squad for the first time since his injury against MK Dons in August.
Former Wednesday man, Joe Wildsmith, starts for Derby – and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing returns to only make the bench.
Derby XI:
Wildsmith, Forsyth, Hourihane, Cashin, Barkhuizen, Bird, Collins, McGoldrick, Smith, Sibley.
Wednesday XI:
Stockdale, Palmer, Iorfa, McGuinness, James, Johnson, Vaulks, Dele-Bashiru, Bannan, Mighten, Smith.
Defeat for Plymouth Argyle and a late draw at Ipswich Town opened up the opportunity for Wednesday to overtake both of them, an opportunity that they’ll be desperate to take.