Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man set to sign for EFL club after turbulent few years

A former Sheffield Wednesday winger is training with a League Two club as he looks to step back into English football after over three years.

Also formerly of Cardiff City, Kadeem Harris played 88 times for the Owls in a two-year stint after he was signed by Steve Bruce in the summer of 2019. He was released at the end of his contract after Championship relegation in 2021 with three goals and nine assists in his Wednesday career.

He has since played abroad with Metalist Kharkiv in Ukraine and for four different clubs in the Turkish second tier. His spell with Kharkiv came in turbulent circumstances with his contract cancelled back in April 2022 due to the escalating Russo-Ukrainian war. Now he’s back on home soil and after a period training and playing with the PFA’s newly set up free agents set up looks set to complete a move to League Two Carlisle United.

Harris was spotted among the Carlisle players in an open training session this week, with boss Mike Williamson making no secret of the club’s desire to sign him on in the coming days. The Blues are surprise strugglers in the fourth tier and are currently sat in the relegation zone, four points short of safety with only two wins from their opening 14 league fixtures.

Williamson told local media: “He's got the experience, he's got quality and we’re working hard on it now – he’s somebody that we would love to bring in. As far as his experience goes, he's already had a bit of an impact with the lads, which is good. Hopefully we can get something sorted as soon as possible.

“He's an explosive offensive player when he's played,” Williamson continued. “He can play number eight, number ten, he can play wing-back. He carries the ball really well, so he'll just support us carrying the ball at the pitch and give us that quality and hopefully enter in the final third.”