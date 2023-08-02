News you can trust since 1887
Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man set for Hillsborough return - signs for South Yorkshire rivals

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s former players has made a return to South Yorkshire - and may well line up against the Owls at Hillsborough this season.

By Alex Miller
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 17:43 BST

Andre Green left Wednesday for a small fee in August 2021 - just seven months on from a free transfer switch to S6 - having made 15 appearances for the Owls.

He signed for Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava and became a fan favourite, bagging 28 goals in 81 appearances and claiming seven assists.

And now after a successful trial he has joined Rotherham United. The deal is subject to ratification from the EFL, FA and International Clearance.

Wednesday are due to play against the Millers at home on October 2, the return fixture down the Parkway on March 2 next year.

“I’m really happy,” Green said in his unveiling piece on the Millers’ official club website.

“It’s a great club, I’m happy to get it done. It took a long time to get it done in my head because I wanted to get it done straight away but I’m happy everything is getting sorted and I can’t wait to get going.”