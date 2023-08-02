One of Sheffield Wednesday’s former players has made a return to South Yorkshire - and may well line up against the Owls at Hillsborough this season.

Andre Green left Wednesday for a small fee in August 2021 - just seven months on from a free transfer switch to S6 - having made 15 appearances for the Owls.

He signed for Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava and became a fan favourite, bagging 28 goals in 81 appearances and claiming seven assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now after a successful trial he has joined Rotherham United. The deal is subject to ratification from the EFL, FA and International Clearance.

Wednesday are due to play against the Millers at home on October 2, the return fixture down the Parkway on March 2 next year.

“I’m really happy,” Green said in his unveiling piece on the Millers’ official club website.