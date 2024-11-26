Harlee Dean’s Sheffield Wednesday career spanned only nine senior appearances - but it’s clear the club has a special place in his heart.

The former Brentford and Birmingham City skipper arrived at S6 in the January of 2022 in a transfer that was expected to stiffen-up their League One promotion effort a few months on from relegation to the third tier. A calf injury cut through the majority of his half-season there, however, until he was pulled back into the fold for their play-off heartbreak against Sunderland.

Speaking on a range of topics on the award-winning Under The Cosh podcast, Dean reflected on a hugely difficult end to his time at Birmingham and made no secret of his admiration for Wednesday - and how much he enjoyed his time there despite injury chaos.

“I signed for Sheffield Wednesday in the January and I just fell back in love with football again,” Dean said. “I didn’t realise I needed it so much, Birmingham had sucked the life out of me. It had been just grinding, surviving, whereas Wednesday had dropped down to League One, we were going for promotion. The enjoyment was back, the dressing room was bouncing... It felt like good times were coming, it was enjoyable, we played good football, we were dominating games.

“They’re a f***ing massive club by the way. When that place is rocking it’s a proper place to play. And the manager was brilliant for me, big Darren Moore. He was just class, he just wanted you to play football. I pulled my calf when I got there straight away and missed the majority of the season, but then he brought me back for the play-offs. Even though I was injured I enjoyed it more than the previous four or five years.”

Having sat out the last four games of the season, Moore brought Dean back into the team for the play-off campaign that saw Sunderland squeeze them out 2-1 on aggregate thanks for Patrick Roberts’ last-gasp winner in the second leg at Hillsborough. Dean played every minute of both matches.

“That first leg at Sunderland we were like rabbits in headlights,” he said on a tie that saw the Black Cats dominate but take just a single goal lead to South Yorkshire. “We did not know it was coming like that. The manager said he’d made a mistake in terms of formation or whatever it was. We got away with it to finish 1-0.

“We got that first goal (Lee Gregory’s to take things level in the second leg) and the stadium just changed, the energy changed and you thought we would go and do this. I played at Wembley, Villa Blues, that was the closest thing to those two games but I still think they were better.”

Dean left Wednesday after that loan stint, since signing for Reading. Wednesday went up the following year in remarkable circumstances.