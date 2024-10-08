Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Sheffield Wednesday man is on trial with Championship colleagues Swansea City, according to reports.

Adam Reach racked up a whopping 230 appearances for the Owls across five years, scoring 24 goals and adding 34 assists along the way before leaving at the end of his contract in 2021. He since spent three years with West Bromwich Albion but has been a free agent since leaving the club in the summer.

Now, reports suggest the Middlesbrough academy graduate is on trial with Wednesday’s Championship counterparts Swansea City as manager Luke Williams looks to the potential of bringing in a free transfer addition to bolster their squad in the international break. Republic of Ireland international Cyrus Christie, who counts Coventry City, Derby County and Fulham among his former clubs, is also said to be training with the Swans.

Now 31, Reach spoke candidly about the perils of being a free agent in today’s market, citing the changing landscape of football business as a reason clubs don’t take a punt on players over 30. He admitted it was a ‘kind of scary situation’ and made clear he would ‘jump at the chance’ of signing on - perhaps even at a level below the second tier.

"I'm going through ups and downs," he told The Football League Paper last month. "Ultimately, I love football. It's a little bit daunting and a little bit demoralising when the phone doesn't ring. But you've just got to hope someone eventually thinks I'll be the right fit somewhere.

"I'd go down, I'd go sideways, I'd go everywhere. The whole world is an option for me right now. I think I'm just shy of 400 games in the Championship, but I'm not naive enough to think that I deserve to be in the Championship just because I've played there for the last 10 years or whatever.

"If there's an opportunity that comes up pretty much anywhere, I'd jump at the chance. I'm quite lean and naturally fit. Apart from last season when I tore my quad, I've never had any major injuries. In my opinion, I could play for another six, seven, eight years minimum. I just need someone to pick up the phone."