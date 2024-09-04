Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man 'loving it' after Hillsborough summer exit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ciaran Brennan left Sheffield Wednesday this summer after a long association with the club.

Of all the contract decisions that landed at the door of Danny Röhl and Sheffield Wednesday this summer, that of Ciaran Brennan was surely one of the most straight-forward. The defender, who made 18 first team appearances in total for the Owls including 11 in league football under Darren Moore, did not feature in a single matchday squad across the course of the 2023/24 campaign and the time seemed right for the 24-year-old to spread his wings to find a career elsewhere.

With the benefit of loans with Notts County and Swindon Town under his belt, he moved on to League Two Newport County and has stepped straight into first team action, making four appearances for his new club in the early weeks of this season. Two of those outings have come as a holding midfielder, though injury to club captain and centre back James Clarke means he will likely settle into a role as a centre-half for the foreseeable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking of his desire to kickstart his career having not quite elbowed his way into Championship reckoning with Wednesday, the Owls academy graduate told BBC Wales: “I am loving it here. I have said a few times already that it feels like home here. I aim to play as many games as I can and ultimately be seen as one of the key players in the team. I know I can get to that, I just need to keep showing the fans what I can do.

“I have been on a few loan moves in my career but I would say being at a club permanently has a different feeling. I feel like Newport is my club and that makes the results of the team mean so much more because on loan you know in the back of your mind that you are there for a short time to improve yourself.”