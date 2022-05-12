Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man linked with Owls move in January slapped on transfer list

Mark Beevers, a former Owls defender who was heavily linked with the club during their intense search for defensive reinforcements in the winter transfer window, has been placed on the transfer list by relegated Championship club Peterborough United.

The 32-year-old came through the youth system at Middlewood Road and played 140 league matches for the club in a six-year period between 2007 and 2013.

Mark Beevers was linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday in January.

He has since racked up over 100 appearances for Millwall, Bolton Wanderers and now Posh, who he is set to leave after three seasons.

Barnsley-born Beevers was named in the 2020/21 League One team of the season as he captained Peterborough to promotion but was relegated to a role as a bit-part player in a disastrous Championship campaign that saw them relegated having conceded 87 goals.

He missed a portion of the season through injury and then personal reasons and played only 90 minutes of football since January 25, in a 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Beevers signed a new four-year contract at Peterborough last summer but is one of five players to have been slapped on the transfer list by Grant McCann as the club embark on a rebuilding process.

Reports over the scale of the Owls’ interest in Beevers were contrasting. Wednesday do look likely to head into the market in search of defensive reinforcements.