And several clubs have sealed switches as we head towards the middle period of the January window.

Here are the latest moves and rumours from around the division.

Aaron Ramsey signs for Cheltenham

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

..well no, not THAT one.

But the signing of Aston Villa youngster Aaron Ramsey is certainly an impressive piece of business by Mike Duff’s men, who have started well in this window.

Ramsey, an energetic midfielder and a star of the current England youth set-up, completed his deal on Monday to bolster Cheltenham’s outside chance of a run at the playoff places. The 18-year-old recently made his senior debut in the FA Cup.

In his one appearance against League One opposition – a 4-2 win for Villa’s under-23s in the Papa Johns Cup earlier this season – he scored one and assisted one on his way to a man of the match gong.

Aaron Ramsey - not that one - has completed a move to Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham also announced the signing of former Burton Albion man Reece Hutchinson.

MK Dons continue their busy window

There’s been little rest for Liam Manning at MK Dons so far this window.

Theo Corbeanu is among the players brought in as he shuffles his forward pack and it could well be that he leans on an old friend to go again.

Swansea City's young midfielder Matt O’Reilly is said to be high on their shopping list, with old MK boss Russell Martin pondering allowing him a move away.

Former Wednesday man linked with League One switch

With Liam Shaw already confirmed at Motherwell, attention has turned to where his fellow former Owls man Osaze Urhoghide would go, with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou admitting a while ago that both would likely head out on loan.

Reports suggest the youngster could make a Hillsborough return on February 1 when Morecambe come to town.

The relegation-threatened Shrimpers are said to be interested in taking the young defender on loan.

South Yorkshire rivals agree two deals ‘in principle’

Relegation-threatened Doncaster Rovers have offered deals to two potential permanent signings and have set deadlines for them to secure releases from their current clubs.

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin confirmed deals have been agreed in principle with the pair, with both having been told they are free to move on by their current employers this month.

But both still need to finalise agreements that will allow them to do so.

Bournemouth defender completes third tier switch

Sam Sherring has completed a deal to join Cambridge United on loan after his time at Accrington Stanley was ended earlier this month.

The highly-rated Bournemouth youngster, who plays predominantly as a centre-half, made 14 appearances for the Lancashire side but has made the switch in search of further opportunity.

Ipswich hand forced in pursuit of former Owls target

Ipswich Town’s interest in reported former Wednesday target Christian Walton may be forced after Brighton recalled the keeper from his loan at Portman Road.

Reports circulated last week that Kieran McKenna wanted to bring his in on a permanent basis amid interest from the Championship.