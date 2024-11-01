Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man in court - alleged to have impersonated fellow ex-Owl

Former Sheffield Wednesday man Jaden Brown has found himself in trouble with the courts after admitting back-to-back breaches of a driving ban in Scotland.

The former Owl, who signed on at Hillsborough on free transfer terms in 2021 was part of the squad that achieved promotion from League One two years later, played 32 times across all competitions in Wednesday colours and developed something of a cult figure reputation among supporters.

Now at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, the 25-year-old has hit the headlines for twice being caught driving while banned and without insurance - with both instances coming within the space of two days. Reports from the courtroom state Brown ‘had previously been banned for 12 months and was required to pass an extended driving test before he could get back behind the wheel.’ He has admitted both offences.

The same reports claim Brown pleaded not guilty to a charge of perverting the course of justice after he was alleged to have told police officers his name was Dennis Adeniran - which happens to be the name of his former Wednesday teammate who has since joined him at the Scottish club. The Crown accepted his not guilty plea to that charge, along with claims he drove while disqualified at two other locations.

In total it is reported that former Tottenham Hotspur talent Brown admitted three of seven charges he was faced with and court reports say Sheriff Lindsay Kooner warned him of the prospect of being served with an electronic tag if he in unable to stay out of trouble. Sentence was deferred for further reports and assessments until November 29.

Sherriff Kooner is reported to have told Brown: “Given your previous convictions under the road traffic act and the three charges to which you have pled guilty I will call for background reports. It’s extremely important Mr Brown that you comply with the disqualification and the bail conditions that require you to be of good behaviour.”