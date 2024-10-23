Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday man, Adam Reach, will have to continue his hunt for a new club after he stopped training with Swansea City.

Reach has been without a club since leaving West Bromwich Albion at the end of last season, and it looked like he may have found himself a new home after it was revealed earlier in the month that he had started training with the Swans. That, however, is no longer the case.

The 31-year-old has plenty of experience having played almost 400 games in the Championship over the course of his career, and he was a regular with the Owls for many years as he racked up 230 games in Wednesday colours prior to his departure as a free agent in 2021 following relegation.

He has spoken about the difficulties of finding a new club on the back of his West Brom exit, and the latest news from Swans manager, Luke Williams, means that that search will now continue elsewhere.

“Adam Reach is not training with us anymore,” he told the BBC after the 0-0 draw with the Owls on Tuesday. “It was great to have him with us, but we have moved on from there. Cyrus Christie is still training with us so as soon as I can give you a further update, I will do.”

Reach got 58 goals and assists for Wednesday during his time with the club, including a number of long-range strikes that will live long in the memory of many Owls fans.