A former Sheffield Wednesday loanee was in the thick of chaotic scenes ahead of Argentina's win over Brazil in Rio de Janeiro last night.

Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez spent part of the 2013/14 season on loan at Hillsborough from Arsenal, making 15 appearances in Owls colours as he battled Chris Kirkland for the gloves.

His career has risen from there in recent years, breaking through at the Emirates before making a big-money switch to Aston Villa and most notably winning the World Cup with his country last year.

Argentina made the trip to the Maracanã for a vital World Cup qualifier against their arch-rivals. The away side won the match 1-0 thanks to a second-half header from former Manchester City boss Nicolas Otamendi.

But it was the events before the match that have created worldwide headlines, with supporters clashing and prompting a heavy-handed response from Brazilian police amid a half-hour delay to kick-off.

Argentina players approached the stands in an attempt to calm the trouble, with Martinez seen launching himself into the crowd to try grab the baton of one police officer in combat with a fan. The ex-Owl had to be led away from barriers by teammates.

Superstar captain Lionel Messi led his players off the pitch and into the changing rooms at one stage before the issues were eased and play could commence.

Crowd trouble began when a small segregation between home and away supporters was breached and fighting broke out during the Brazil national anthem.

Injured Argentina and Manchester United centre-half Lisandro Martinez commented on Instagram: "It's a shame to see what Brazilian police are doing! So how can that be possible? How long we have to see these scenes?! It's always the same [in Brazil]."