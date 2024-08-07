Ex-Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite linked with big-money move to Championship rivals
Mark McGuinness made a big impression on the Sheffield Wednesday fan base in a loan switch from Cardiff City that saw him make 24 appearances in the first half of their 2022/23 promotion campaign in League One. The Republic of Ireland youth international was called back to South Wales during the January transfer window and Wednesday signed Aden Flint in his place.
A former Arsenal youngster, McGuinness became a key man for Cardiff in last season’s Championship campaign, making 30 appearances before suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out from the start of February until the very last day of the campaign. In August last year he signed a fresh four-year deal that would run until the summer of 2027.
Now, reports from WalesOnline suggest Luton Town, relegated from the Premier League last season, are readying a bid to take McGuinness to Kenilworth Road. The same report claims Cardiff are keen to hold onto their man and will slap a £10m asking price on the head of the 23-year-old.
The Star understands Wednesday made explorative enquiries over a potential permanent transfer for McGuinness in the summer of last year but that they were knocked back swiftly as Cardiff sought to tie him down to a new deal.
At the time of his arrival to Cardiff from Arsenal in 2021, then-Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy said of McGuinness: "Whatever people are thinking about my reign and me, that is a damn good signing. He will be a really good player for the club and I hope he is one to drive the club forward. If not, I think he will be worth a hell of a lot of money in some time to come."