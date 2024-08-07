Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A recent Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite is of interest to a promotion-chasing Championship side, with an eight-figure fee reportedly needed to seal a transfer, according to reports.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark McGuinness made a big impression on the Sheffield Wednesday fan base in a loan switch from Cardiff City that saw him make 24 appearances in the first half of their 2022/23 promotion campaign in League One. The Republic of Ireland youth international was called back to South Wales during the January transfer window and Wednesday signed Aden Flint in his place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former Arsenal youngster, McGuinness became a key man for Cardiff in last season’s Championship campaign, making 30 appearances before suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out from the start of February until the very last day of the campaign. In August last year he signed a fresh four-year deal that would run until the summer of 2027.

Now, reports from WalesOnline suggest Luton Town, relegated from the Premier League last season, are readying a bid to take McGuinness to Kenilworth Road. The same report claims Cardiff are keen to hold onto their man and will slap a £10m asking price on the head of the 23-year-old.

The Star understands Wednesday made explorative enquiries over a potential permanent transfer for McGuinness in the summer of last year but that they were knocked back swiftly as Cardiff sought to tie him down to a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of his arrival to Cardiff from Arsenal in 2021, then-Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy said of McGuinness: "Whatever people are thinking about my reign and me, that is a damn good signing. He will be a really good player for the club and I hope he is one to drive the club forward. If not, I think he will be worth a hell of a lot of money in some time to come."