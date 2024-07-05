Ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender reacts to Copa America exit as Owls still hope for deal
Bernard has had an impressive season in 2023/24, consistently performing well for both club and country as Wednesday pulled off a great escape in the Championship and Jamaica picked up some very positive results along the way. The Copa America, however, proved to be a step too far for the Reggae Boyz and they were knocked out in the group stages.
The 23-year-old centre back started their first two matches - whilst he was still under contract with the Owls - as they were beaten by Mexico and Ecuador, however was left on the bench as they lost to Venezuela in a game where the Jamaicans only had pride left to play for.
For Bernard the final match took place after he’d become a free agent, not long after his Wednesday contract officially came to an end, and he’ll now be hoping to get his future finalised as soon as possible - and Danny Röhl has said previously that he’s hopeful a deal can be struck to keep him at S6.
His international summer ends with two wins and two draws in the games that he featured in, and he believes that his side have given a good account of themselves in North America.
“My first Copa América came with my many learning lessons,” he said on social media. “However it also showcased to the world how far we have come as a nation, and how we can compete against the higher rank teams. It’s now down to the small margins which we will tighten up and be back stronger. Land we love.”
Wednesday have already wrapped up new deals for Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer, Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa after they were all offered fresh terms over the summer, and doing the same with Bernard would be the final piece of the puzzle on that front.
