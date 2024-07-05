Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping that with Di’Shon Bernard’s exit from the Copa America they can now push on with contract talks.

Bernard has had an impressive season in 2023/24, consistently performing well for both club and country as Wednesday pulled off a great escape in the Championship and Jamaica picked up some very positive results along the way. The Copa America, however, proved to be a step too far for the Reggae Boyz and they were knocked out in the group stages.

The 23-year-old centre back started their first two matches - whilst he was still under contract with the Owls - as they were beaten by Mexico and Ecuador, however was left on the bench as they lost to Venezuela in a game where the Jamaicans only had pride left to play for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Bernard the final match took place after he’d become a free agent, not long after his Wednesday contract officially came to an end, and he’ll now be hoping to get his future finalised as soon as possible - and Danny Röhl has said previously that he’s hopeful a deal can be struck to keep him at S6.

His international summer ends with two wins and two draws in the games that he featured in, and he believes that his side have given a good account of themselves in North America.

“My first Copa América came with my many learning lessons,” he said on social media. “However it also showcased to the world how far we have come as a nation, and how we can compete against the higher rank teams. It’s now down to the small margins which we will tighten up and be back stronger. Land we love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad