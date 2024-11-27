Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss sacked from role with European side after 49 matches

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz has been relieved of his duties at his new club.

Danny Röhl’s Sheffield Wednesday predecessor Xisco Munoz has left his role with Slovakian side FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda. The Spaniard leaves his latest club a little over a year in charge in which he presided over 49 matches and European qualification. He boasted a strong points-per-game record of 1.69. His assistant Roberto Cuesta - part of his coaching team at Wednesday - has also been confirmed to be leaving the club.

Xisco’s time at Wednesday is well known. Taking over a promoted Owls side from Darren Moore, he faced difficult circumstances in the early stages of the 2023/24 season and failed to record a win across 12 matches in all competitions. He was dismissed amid supporter protest to be replaced by Röhl in October last year and stepped into the DAC role six weeks later.

His latest managerial exit comes with DAC placed fourth in the Slovakian top tier after a run of three without a win. It also comes two months on from the appointment of former Liverpool centre-half Martin Skrtel as the club’s sporting director.

“It’s been a wonderful and amazing journey,” ex-Owls boss Xisco posted on Instagram after confirmation of his exit. “I’m grateful and I will always keep all the good things that I have experienced in the club with this wonderful team. My heart is full. During this year we have created a special connection with the players and staff who have succeed all together.

“Many thanks to all the members of the Club who are working hard every day for the team. I feel so lucky to have been part of the history of the Club. From the beginning of the experience I have felt that my values and the club have been the same. Best wishes for the future.”

A club statement read in part: “Football club DAC 1904 announces that, after completing all administrative and legal matters, it has ended cooperation with Spanish coach Xisco Muňoz.”