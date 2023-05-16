News you can trust since 1887
Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland favourite could link up with former Owl and Leeds United man in shock return to football

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood could be in line for a shock return to football nearly 13 months since his last professional outing, say reports.

By Alex Miller
Published 16th May 2023, 07:00 BST

Though it was clear the right opportunity would have to present itself, the 21-cap Republic of Ireland international maintained he had not retired after leaving a short-term deal with Queens Park Rangers at the end of last season and that he remained open to potential approaches.

Reports across the Irish Sea suggest Westwood is in talks with a free agent switch to Shamrock Rovers, who are attempting to extend their two-point lead at the top of the League of Ireland.

The league has run through the summer since 2003 and Shamrock are reported to have approached the 38-year-old with a view to striking a short-term deal to cover injury to number one Alan Mannus.

Shamrock’s sporting director is former Wednesday midfielder Stephen McPhail. The respective Owls careers of the pairs never crossed over – but came close, with McPhail leaving S6 in the weeks before Westwood’s 2014 arrival.

QPR is the only club the two-time Owls player of the year has played for since leaving South Yorkshire on a tally of 199 senior club appearances in the summer of 2021.

It had been reported that Westwood was scheduled to take part in ‘The Soccer Tournament’, an exhibition £800k winner-takes-all seven-a-side competition to be played in Cary, North Carolina between May 31 and June 4.

Should reports be believed, it seems that the veteran stopper may have a decision to make, however, given that Rovers are scheduled to play against old foes Dundalk on June 2. Their next match is a home clash with Drogheda United as early as Friday.

