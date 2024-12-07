Ex-Sheffield United figure unsure of Sheffield Wednesday fans - praises Owls

The opposition technical area at Hillsborough will this afternoon be prowled by a man of that rare-ish distinction - one who has history of employment at both Sheffield clubs.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has presided over four matches against Sheffield Wednesday in his career and as a popular, promotion-winning former player has always been subjected to a reasonable response from Owls supporters. The former left back played 47 times for the Owls between 2004 and 2006, playing a key role in the ‘Kings of Cardiff’ side that won the League One play-offs in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in more recent years there is a more vivid recollection of his connection with Steel City football - his tenure as manager of Sheffield United.

The 47-year-old took the Blades to the Premier League in 2023 before his sacking in December that same year. It has left him wondering whether he will get the same welcome he has received in his four winless matches against the Owls in previous years and there’s a fair chance he side won’t be so popular, too. Since taking over at Deepdale he has made Preston hard to beat.

“I don’t know now!” said Heckingbottom when asked of the reception he is likely to receive at S6 ahead of this afternoon’s 12:30pm kick-off. “I have been back a couple of times - I took my Barnsley team there and things. So yeah, maybe different now having been at United and left there. But yeah, listen, I have still got friends who are there anyway. And, where I am from, there are still a lot of Wednesday fans knocking about - and my next door neighbour is one of them!”

The Preston manager knows attaining bragging rights over the garden fence won’t be easy. They haven’t won since mid-October - though their results card is littered with draws both encouraging and frustrating - and in Wednesday he sees a team that will cause problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One thing about his Wednesday team is they are very athletic,” said Heckingbottom. “They will look to play a lot of forward passes early, put crosses into the box and make runs into the box - particularly early on and at home. If we get on top, or we are controlling the game, they are not scared to change how they look to build - or how they look to press - in terms of their shape and formation, whether that is to disrupt or get a better foothold in the game.

“So, yeah, flipping it back to us it is about us being prepared and knowing what our role is, in and out possession, regardless of what they are adapting to on the sidelines - or the changes they make. If we can show - as we have done in 90 per cent of games - that when we do that we’ve been the best team on the pitch, it will give us a better chance of winning.”