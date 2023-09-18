A former Sheffield United manager is facing an uncertain future at one of Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock is ‘on the brink’ of leaving the Championship club despite picking up back-to-back wins to propel the Terriers away from the relegation zone.

The Terriers turned to Warnock late last season with the veteran manager guiding the club to a great escape which was sealed on the penultimate game of the season.

The ex-Sheffield United boss was due to leave the club at the end of the last campaign but signed a one-year deal in June to remain at the West Yorkshire outfit.

However, talkSPORT have reported the 74-year-old could quit the club, with the radio broadcaster claiming his relationship with Huddersfield’s hierarchy is at breaking point. Huddersfield host Stoke City on Wednesday, with the report further stating that is set to be Warnock’s last game in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield endured a difficult start to the Championship campaign, losing three of their first four games but consecutive victories over West Brom and Rotherham United have moved them to 17th and five points clear of Swansea City in 22nd.

They are six points ahead of the Owls who saw their winless start to the season continue with a 1-0 loss at home to Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Wednesday host Huddersfield early next month as the sides meet on October 7, in the final game before the next international break.

Warnock was asked about his future after the win over Rotherham, and said: “There’s a press conference on Monday at 1pm, I’ll sure you’ll be there. We’ll discuss it then.”