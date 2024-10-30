Ex-Premier League man makes bold claim on Sheffield Wednesday promotion build-up

A former Premier League defender believes Sheffield Wednesday’s form in the last year can provide a foundation for the club to start building towards a return to the top tier.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls are placed fifth in the Championship table based on their results in 2024 and have seen their form pick up to a run of only one defeat in their last seven 90-minute outings - the most recent of which saw them battle to a 1-1 Carabao Cup draw - and ultimately a cruel penalty shootout defeat - at Premier League Brentford.

The match was broadcast live on Sky Sports, with former Aston Villa and Derby County centre-half Curtis Davies on punditry duty alongside ex-Owls forward Clinton Morrison. Davies, who was also part of the Hull City side that squeezed Wednesday out of the Championship play-off final in 2016, believes the base the Hillsborough club have built can provide hope they can work towards a promotion challenge in the years ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sheffield Wednesday is a big club,” Davies said. “When I was in the Championship, I beat Sheffield Wednesday in a play-off final and they will be expected (to challenge to get back into the Premier League). Playing at Hillsborough is not an easy place to play if you’re a home fan or an away fan if it’s not going right.

“Sometimes it’s just about gauging expectation, but at the same time, with that performance level in 2024, when we talk about the calendar year, there’s no reason why they can’t start to look to push on that way again.”

The Owls are straight back into league action this weekend when they take on Watford at S6 before another home clash against Norwich City. The return of the Sheffield derby will take centre stage in the football calendar on November 10 before the next international break.