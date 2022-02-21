Jobs at Championship Peterborough United and League Two Bradford City are vacant after the departures of Darren Ferguson and Derek Adams respectively, while the long-term position at Reading remains open after the exit of Veljko Paunović over the weekend. Ex-England ace Paul Ince has taken interim charge at the Madejski Stadium.

As ever, the bookies odds contain names familiar to Wednesday supporters, though one figure is conspicuous in his absence.

Garry Monk left the Hillsborough club – his most recent management job – in November 2020 and was initially installed as favourite for the Reading job by one prominent bookmaker.

But his name is oddly absent from the long-list of potential managers for all three jobs at BetVictor.

Monk’s successor Tony Pulis lasted only 45 days at Wednesday and is a 16/1 price for the Peterborough job. Former Posh midfielder Grant McCann, who left Hull City not long ago, is an odds-on favourite for the job at 1/2.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis features among the runners and riders for the vacant manager's job at Peterborough United.

At Bradford, Wednesday icon Benito Carbone is reported to have applied for the job but sits as an outlier at 40/1, with Sheffield United assistant manager Stuart McCall sat at 66/1 odds to enter a fourth stint as Bantams boss.

Former Blades manager Neil Warnock features in all three lists, priced at 12/1 for the Reading job, 14/1 for Peterborough and 33/1 at Bradford.