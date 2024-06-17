Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A year after leaving Sheffield Wednesday for free, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is nearing a multi-million pound move to Serie A.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a strong season on the continent after departing English shores, grabbing 15 goals and assists for Hatayspor as he proved to be a vital part of their survival in the Turkish Super Lig.

His form at his club saw him handed his first call-up to the Nigerian national team, and he has since gone on to get his first assist and score his first goal for the Super Eagles – but the excitement of 2024 doesn’t seem to be over for him.

It’s being reported that Italian giants, Lazio, are in the process of trying to finalise a deal that will see ‘Fizz’ move to Rome this summer – and it’s thought that a transfer fee of around £6m will be parted with by I Biancocelesti.

The Italian outfit are preparing for another season in Europe after their seventh-placed finish last season saw them qualify for the Europa League group stages, and - should they get the deal done - they will be hoping that Dele-Bashiru can come in to aid their push for glory on the continent.