Ex-Owl nearing multi-million Serie A switch a year after leaving Sheffield Wednesday
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 23-year-old enjoyed a strong season on the continent after departing English shores, grabbing 15 goals and assists for Hatayspor as he proved to be a vital part of their survival in the Turkish Super Lig.
His form at his club saw him handed his first call-up to the Nigerian national team, and he has since gone on to get his first assist and score his first goal for the Super Eagles – but the excitement of 2024 doesn’t seem to be over for him.
It’s being reported that Italian giants, Lazio, are in the process of trying to finalise a deal that will see ‘Fizz’ move to Rome this summer – and it’s thought that a transfer fee of around £6m will be parted with by I Biancocelesti.
The Italian outfit are preparing for another season in Europe after their seventh-placed finish last season saw them qualify for the Europa League group stages, and - should they get the deal done - they will be hoping that Dele-Bashiru can come in to aid their push for glory on the continent.
Hatayspor have been honest about the pursuit of their key midfielder, confirming shortly after their safety was confirmed that there was growing interest in him, and if Lazio aren’t able to finalise a move then there are also thought to be other potential suitors out there waiting in the wings as well.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.