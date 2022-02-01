The 21-year-old completed his move to Accrington Stanley this week in what was a last-minute deadline day deal between the clubs, with Wednesday and Accy agreeing on a deal that saw him switch teams on a permanent basis.

Accrington’s manager, John Coleman, says he saw Adedoyin playing for the Owls’ U23s and have been keeping an eye on him for a while now, and the player admits that he’s looking forward to the chance of first team football after leaving Hillsborough.

Speaking to his new club’s official website, Adedoyin said, “Originally I am from Nigeria and I came over to England when I was quite young with my parents and siblings.

“We first went to Manchester, I started at a local team and got scouted by Man United and was there from age 6-9. Then I moved to Everton for ten years and I went on loan to Hamilton when I was 18 after signing my pro contract at Everton. That was a good experience, I learnt a lot.

“I left Everton and signed for Sheffield Wednesday and everyone was welcoming. I was there for two years and had a good time there - but I had a couple of injuries at the start. I am fully fit now and trying to push on at Accrington.

“This is a good opportunity for me, the manager has given me this opportunity, he kept the interest and showed trust in me and I am grateful he put so much effort into bringing me here.

"I want to show everyone what I can do as I haven’t had a chance to do that in the past… I prefer playing as a striker but can play on the right, I am quite fast and have good feet. I am a good finisher and I like being one v one around the box and feel like I am dangerous around the box."