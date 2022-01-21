It was confirmed recently that the 28-year-old had left Preston North End after suffering an injury following his move over the summer, but it turns out that he won’t be clubless for long – signing a deal in Milton Keynes until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The former Sunderland and Leeds United has not had the easiest few years, but will eager to try and get back on track after dropping down into League One.

Speaking to the club after penning his deal, Wickham said, “This is a great opportunity for me and one I couldn’t say no to… Me and the Gaffer go way back – he was one of my first coaches – and I have a few other connections here but, ultimately, this a chance for me to join a great club with huge potential and hopefully I can become a good addition to our push in the second half of the season.

“There is a great dressing room here and the manager has a good idea for where he wants to go with this team. I want to be a part of that journey and hopefully there’s an exciting few months to come for all of us.”

Wednesday are due to face the Dons on April 15th at Stadium MK in a match that could also see them come up against former loanee, Theo Corbeanu, for the first time.