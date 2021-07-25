Owls boss Darren Moore has made no secret of his desire to bring new bodies in at Hillsborough and has utilised his contact book to hand trials to a handful of young players hopeful of securing a deal.

Moore confirmed last week that Wednesday had passed up on the potential signing two of those youngsters – former Chelsea left-sided player Renedi Masampu and ex-Arsenal defender Tolaji Bola – after both took part in the early stages of the Owls’ preseason programme.

It has now emerged that Musampu could well end up lining up against Wednesday this season, should he do enough to impress Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley.

Former Chelsea youngster Renedi Masampu is on trial at League One rivals Portsmouth after he left Sheffield Wednesday.

According to our colleagues at our sister paper The News, Cowley has taken the 21-year-old on trial, handing him a nine-minute run-out at Luton Town over the weekend as Pompey battled to a 1-1 draw.

It remains to be seen whether Portsmouth will take a firm interest in signing the youngster. They, like Wednesday, have taken a number of players on trial as they seek to transition their squad heading into the League One season.

The south coast club released a large number of players this summer and have work to do to complete their squad heading into the season.