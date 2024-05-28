Ex-Arsenal, Liverpool, Sunderland and Rangers man an option for Sheffield Wednesday - has trained at club
The Owls are heading into what looks set to be a busy summer of transfer activity after securing Championship safety in remarkable circumstances last time out. With manager Danny Röhl having signed an extension to his contract, focus has quickly shifted towards implementing their plans for the next months. The German coach has spoken of a desire to get new players through the door in time for the start of pre-season.
The Star understands that free agent Ovie Ejaria is a player of potential interest to Wednesday having been weighed-up by the Owls in the last months. It’s understood the talented 26-year-old spent time training with the club towards the back end of their survival campaign - after the registration deadline - with a view to the possibility of his signing ahead of the 2024/25 season. It remains to be seen whether that interest will be revisited.
The tricky attacking midfielder has been out of contract since he left crisis club Reading by mutual consent at the turn of the year, with the Royals claiming in a statement that the decision was arrived at due to ‘injury and fitness problems limiting first-team action, and a desire from the club to reduce its expenditure.’ Reports suggest Ejaria has also spent time on trial with Plymouth Argyle since leaving Reading, with a return to Reading themselves also suggested.
Ejaria is a former England youth international of some repute and spent time coming through the ranks at Arsenal before a switch to Liverpool in 2014. Jürgen Klopp gave him his debut in November 2016 and he went onto play eight senior matches for the Premier League giants along with loan stints with Sunderland, Rangers and then Reading. He signed for the Royals on a permanent basis in 2020 and has 135 appearances at Championship level.