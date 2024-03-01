Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday can expect huge questions to be asked should they push through a deal to sign Nico Schulz. That's the belief of the Star's Wednesday reporter Alex Miller, who outlined his feelings regarding the potential signing of Schulz, the Hillsborough trialist who had been charged with three counts of grievous bodily harm against a former partner.

The German has this week seen the case closed after being ordered to pay a six-figure payment to charitable organisations. Schulz, who saw his contract with Borussia Dortmund terminated in the summer, has been training with the Owls recently and the club could push to sign him up on a temporary deal in order to aid their push against Championship relegation.

"This isn't a Danny Röhl thing, or a Sheffield Wednesday thing," Miller said on the Star's Wednesday podcast, Everywhere & Nowhere. "Let's have it right, if Schulz was a 16-year-old, fairly promising academy player, there's a good chance he wouldn't play football again.

"But he's clearly a very talented Germany international and he can help in a big way on the pitch in terms of Sheffield Wednesday staying up so he gets a 'pass'. You look at Jim Ratcliffe weighing up whether Mason Greenwood goes back to Manchester United, at the end of the day, people that do wrong - the nature of this is stomach-turning and every emotive and it means a lot to an awful lot of people - they have to still function in society.

"Football is a unique industry in that people are role models and it's at the centre of a community. It doesn't sit well with me and it's not a move I would have even considered.

"It's the recency of it as well. If this was someone that had done what he has done two years ago and there had been a period of rehabilitation, then you could make a better argument. I don't see it as an issue that's individual to Sheffield Wednesday, it's an issue that football's got that if people are good players it's an issue that can be pushed to the side."

He added: "It's not something that sits well with me at all and I doubt we'll get the opportunity to interview him at any stage this season but if the deal goes through, and it is an if, a couple of things he [Röhl] said sounded as if he was hopeful, there will be questions asked of the club and quite possibly in the national media as well."

Whether Wednesday decide to add Schulz to their ranks remains to be seen but you can catch what was said in full on the latest episode of the Everywhere and Nowhere pod. Miller, Alex Crann and Chris Holt also preview this weekend's clash with Rotherham United as Wednesday push to secure Championship survival.