The Owls overcame South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from skipper Barry Bannan and Dennis Adeniran to send more than 20,000 Wednesdayites home happy.

Fleetwood have yet to pick up a point this season after losing both their opening two matches. They were beaten 2-1 at home to Lincoln City on Saturday.

Tuesday will be the first time both clubs have ever met in a competitive fixture.

Hillsborough Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match…

When does Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town take place?

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town takes place on Tuesday, 17 August at Hillsborough Stadium. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Doncaster Rovers on TV?

The match will not be shown on TV.

Is there a live stream for Sheffield Wednesday v Doncaster Rovers?

Fans can purchase a video pass to watch the match on iFollow, priced at £10.

How else can I follow the game?

As ever, The Star will also be running a comprehensive live blog with team news, live updates, reaction and analysis from our Owls correspondents Alex Miller and Joe Crann.

You can follow them on Twitter via @AlexMiller91 and @YesWeCrann.

Who is the referee?

Sebastian Stockbridge is the match referee and he will be assisted by Daniel Woodward and Robert Atkin.

Conor Brown is the fourth official.

What are the odds?

Paddy Power is offering the following odds on the game:

Sheffield Wednesday – 17/20

Draw – 5/2