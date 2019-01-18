Everything Steve Agnew had to say on Sheffield Wednesday’s financial problems

Steve Agnew insists he is focused on football, rather than Sheffield Wednesday's off-the-field problems, as the Owls prepare to host Wigan Athletic tomorrow.

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri has revealed the club could be placed under a transfer embargo for the second time in less than a year if they cannot sort out their financial issues. Wednesday were banned from signing players for four months in 2018 after falling foul of the Profitability and Sustainability (P&S) regulations.

Steve Agnew is keen to focus on football, rather than Sheffield Wednesday's finances

P&S guidelines say clubs are not allowed to post losses in excess of £39m over three years without punishment.

Should Wednesday fail to solve their P&S difficulties by March when the club submits their accounts to the EFL, Chansiri has warned another soft embargo is "inevitable".

Agnew, who is in caretaker charge of the team until Steve Bruce officially arrives on February 1, said: "It (the finances) is not really my remit. The priority for myself, Stephen Clemence and Lee Bullen is to look after the players, prepare and coach them, for the next game.

"Our focus has to be on that to get the results that we want. Anything other than that we will leave to the chairman and Steve (Bruce). The conversations the owner and Steve Bruce have had are private."

Rival backs Steve Bruce to revive Sheffield Wednesday’s fortunes

Despite the club's precarious financial position, Agnew is confident it will not affect the team.

"There is a group of players there that just needs to find some consistency," said Agnew, who has Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson and Lucas Joao available for selection again. "The talent is there.

"There’s a terrific team spirit, everybody is together, and we are working every day on attacking play to try and score more goals.

"More than anything, the demands which Steve Bruce will bring will be a work ethic and intensity that you have to play at to win football matches in this league. That is probably our prime target, or one of them.

"Can we play with an intensity, a tempo, a speed of the game from now until the end of the season. If we maintain that, I think performances and results will follow."