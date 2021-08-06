We wish Julian well at his new club. We are looking at the centre-half position. Sam Hutchinson is at home there, we’re pleased to have Dom Iorfa and Chey Dunkley back.

We didn’t have them for large parts of the season. We’ve got three really experienced boys there and we look at the situation as a maybe. If I was going to do anything there it would have to be the right individual really. We feel we’ve got three good ones there.