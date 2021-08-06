Everything Darren Moore said pre-Charlton on Sheffield Wednesday transfers, debuts, Shodipo and more
The Star will be providing LIVE updates of Darren Moore’s pre-Charlton Athletic press conference as Sheffield Wednesday look to get their League One campaign off to a flyer.
He’ll be also be talking about the additions of Marvin Johnson and Lee Gregory, whether Wednesday will look to do any further business and will deliver an update on any potential injury news heading into the trip to the Big Smoke.
The blog below will deliver everything he has to say.
Keep it locked at thestar.co.uk.
Charlton Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday - Darren Moore press conference LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 06 August, 2021, 10:16
That’s all folks!
Stay tuned throughout the day for the very latest Sheffield Wednesday news as we look ahead to the big day tomorrow.
DM on Sam Hutchinson’s contract
Sam has extended here. We’re pleased to have him on board. We’re delighted to have him here and it’s good to have him signed on.
He’s got an important part to play here. He had a wonderful time in preseason and on Sunday. I’m delighted to be working alongside him.
It would be unfair of me to say what he’s extended to.
DM on bring in a centre-half
We wish Julian well at his new club. We are looking at the centre-half position. Sam Hutchinson is at home there, we’re pleased to have Dom Iorfa and Chey Dunkley back.
We didn’t have them for large parts of the season. We’ve got three really experienced boys there and we look at the situation as a maybe. If I was going to do anything there it would have to be the right individual really. We feel we’ve got three good ones there.
DM on whether the new pair might play
They’re looking in really good shape. They’re in top, top condition and it’s about giving them the game time and the volume.
It’s now about the match sharpness and the sharp decision making. In terms of their physical shape, it’s been very impressive.
DM on Charlton
The energy is going to be great from both sets of fans... It’s their first home game, so both will create a great atmosphere.
It’s a wonderful ground, I’ve enjoyed going back there. It’s a hotbed for football down there, and I’m looking forward to getting there.
Our fans will really add to the atmosphere.
DM on Bannan
Barry Bannan is a tremendous player for this football club... My job is to try and make him better, as good as he is. To have him here is wonderful. The time will come for him to move on, but he’ll want to leave a legacy.
He’s here, I’m delighted that he’s here. And he’s on the road to etching his name into the history of this football club.
He’s shown his commitment and loyalty, and the incident on Sunday typified the sort of player he is. We sat together in the summer, and he’s also played a part in helping players get to the football club.
DM on possible debuts
Let’s wait and see. We’ve a training session today and I’m always mindful we come through unscathed and we can head south.
I’ll have a look at the players and the signings in the team.
DM on the away fans
That will be another experience for me. I’ve heard about the wonderful away support. It’s fantastic.
We look forward to that tomorrow and getting behind the team.
We’re grateful for the travel and support.
DM on the city
I have had those experiences, being in petrol stations and walking around the city, I have had people stop and pass on their regards to me and wish me well in the role.
I’ve moved into Sheffield and I’m committed to the club, that’s why I’ve moved to Sheffield. I want to be here on point. It’s a wonderful city and a lovely place to live.
DM on expectations / patience
I hope not. I hope we hit the ground running and we succeed straight away. Make no mistake that’s the goal tomorrow evening.
We continue to keep working. The more time spent working, the better they’ll become.