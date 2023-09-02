Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco may be new to the Sheffield Wednesday job, but claims he knows all about the importance of matches against Leeds United - and what it means to the club’s fanbase.

Both teams enter the Elland Road clash this afternoon after a poor start to life back in the Championship, Wednesday without a point and promotion-chasing Leeds with sat on five points after the opening four rounds of matches.

The Owls were generally considered to have offered their best performance of the season at Cardiff City last weekend but left without a point after an injury time Ryan Wintle penalty won the Bluebirds the game 2-1.

A lack of concentration is an issue Xisco has mentioned a number of times in his young Owls career. Wednesday have conceded in the 85th minute or later on four occasions in his six competitive matches.

“We can’t have one moment where we relax in the game,” he said.

“We need to be at 200% and my job is to try and give the players confidence. We need to show big attention for 95 minutes, work hard and put in a good performance.

“There will be moments in the game where we won’t have the ball but we have to find the balance between attack and defence. It’s an important game for us.

“I know it’s important for our fans.”

Elland Road, Xisco said, would act as the perfect stage for Wednesday to kickstart their season heading into a vitally important two-week international break.

Now is the time for them to stand up and be counted in front of what is expected to be a hostile Leeds crowd.

Xisco continued: “We are disappointed with our results, we made an individual mistake at the last minute and we lost the points.

“We need to work very hard for success. Everyone wants to be better. I want to try and get the points for our fans. I can understand how they are feeling because nobody likes these moments.

“I’m sure we will be very happy soon about the results and performances.

“Right now, we are in full power to open our points against Leeds, it is about getting the balance right to take the points and we are very close to doing this.