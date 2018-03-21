Everybody loves Atdhe - Why Barry Bannan hopes Nuhiu gets a new Sheffield Wednesday deal

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan says the Owls players would be delighted if Atdhe Nuhiu was offered and signed a new contract.

The striker’s current deal runs out in the summer, potentially bringing to an end a five-year spell at Hillsborough.

Atdhe Nuhiu's current contract up in the summer......Pic Steve Ellis

The Kosovo international, has however stepped up in recent months, due to the club’s dire injury situation, becoming a key figure under Jos Luhukay.

Bannan, who has had to watch on from the stands as one of those players who had been struck down by a long-term injury, went as far as admitting that Nuhiu had been one of Wednesday’s stand-out performers.

And the Scot says Nuhiu’s popularity in the changing room means an extended stay for the giant striker would be a welcome move by the club’s bosses from the players and the fans’ points of view.

“The big man’s been brilliant,” said Bannan, who returned to the Wednesday team on Saturday for the victory over Leeds United.

“I’ve been watching for three months and he’s been one of our best players.

“You know what you’re going to get from him, he’s going to give 100%, he’s a handful for defenders.

“He scored two goals (on Saturday) and that’s great for confidence and hopefully he kicks on and has a strong finish.

“He’s a fans favourite, the fans love him, the boys love him, he’s a big character in the changing room.

“He gets on really well with everyone.

“As for a new contract, that’s for the chairman and Atdhe and the manager to sort out.

“It’s not for me to speak about but from the players’ point of view it would be great to see him staying because he’s a big character and everybody loves him.”