Every transfer Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with so far - and how likely it is they'll happen

But with Darren Moore keen to get some business done, there have been a number of names bouncing round the rumour mill.

Here are the primary links – and how likely they look.

Cameron Archer

The England youth starlet, who has experience in the Aston Villa first team in recent weeks, is among the most highly-rated young forwards in the country.

A national media report claimed Wednesday were one of a raft of players chasing the 20-year-old alongside Portsmouth, Preston North End, Derby County and Sunderland.

What are the chances?

As it stands, at all not good.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a handful of players already in this transfer window.

As reported by The Star soon after the reports became public, sources close to Archer have made clear he is not currently available for a loan move, with Villa boss Steven Gerrard keen to keep him around.

Mark Beevers

Another name linked by the national media, Beevers’ mooted potential return to S6 has drawn a mixed reception from Owls fans.

An experienced centre-half who would tick a number of Darren Moore’s boxes, he was left out of Peterborough’s last squad amid talk of an exit.

What are the chances?

There have been mixed reports, but nothing to confirm Beevers is a realistic target beyond the initial report.

Haydon Roberts

Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Haydon Roberts is a Wednesday target.

It’s long since been known that the Owls are looking to sign a left-footed, ball-playing centre-half and Roberts, also an England youth international, would fit that bill.

But they face a barrel of competition from the Championship, including from Cardiff City, Swansea City and Nottingham Forest.

What are the chances?

The interest is there and Moore has a solid working relationship with Brighton, but the difficulty will be in beating off that second tier competition.

Watch this space.

Josh Sims

A free agent 24-year-old, former Southampton winger Josh Sims is a name that has been linked to Wednesday for the last couple of years.

With Theo Corbeanu having moved on, reports reared their heads again that the Owls were looking to bring Sims in.

What are the chances?

He’s worked with Moore before at Doncaster and fully fit and firing would surely represent a solid option.

But Sims has been battling ill-health and back in November set the January transfer window as a ‘best case’ possible return to football.

Tariq Uwakwe

Wednesday will face competition from Portsmouth, among other clubs, for the 22-year-old Chelsea midfielder, who spent time on trial at Middlewood Road in the summer.

Chelsea’s terms have been lowered from those that prevented him moving in the summer – from a 40% sell-on fee to something closer to 20%.

What are the chances?

We know a handful of clubs are interested. Uwakwe knows the set-up at Wednesday. Watch this space.

Josh Ruffels

This one came out early doors, before the window even opened.

The former Oxford left-back seemed to be a good fit, given Wednesday’s lack of depth in that position and the fact that he’s not had much of a chance since moving to Huddersfield in the summer.

What are the chances?