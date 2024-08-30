Every summer signing Sheffield Wednesday have made as deadline day draws to a close

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 30th Aug 2024, 19:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday may be having a quiet transfer deadline day, but it’s certainly not been a quiet summer...

Between June 14th and July 14th the Owls snapped up nine of their new recruits, getting all of them in for their preseason trip to Austria and Germany, so while it may have led to a not-so-exciting climax to August, praise should be given for getting their work done early.

If the arrivals had been more drip-fed then maybe the clamour for even more today wouldn’t have been so vigorous, but Danny Röhl seems relatively pleased with where his side is at - even though he’d leap at the chance to bring in another ‘impact’ player or two if given the opportunity.

They’ve actually signed one player per week over 11 weeks if you break it down, and it’s been so long since that first one we thought you might need a reminder of exactly who’s come in... So here you go:

The only chance Wednesday fans have had to see him in action was in a friendly against Alfreton Town. He's currently recovering from injury.

1. Ben Hamer - June 14th - Free Agent

The only chance Wednesday fans have had to see him in action was in a friendly against Alfreton Town. He's currently recovering from injury. | Bill Wheatcroft

Photo Sales
Lowe has been a solid performer since coming in, and it's already become clear that Röhl sees him as an important part of his side.

2. Max Lowe - June 15th - Free Agent

Lowe has been a solid performer since coming in, and it's already become clear that Röhl sees him as an important part of his side. | Courtesy of SWFC Photo: Courtesy of SWFC

Photo Sales
The full back has had a bit of a mixed bag since coming in, but has certainly done more good than bad. Has shown bits of real quality.

3. Yan Valery - June 21st - Angers (undisclosed)

The full back has had a bit of a mixed bag since coming in, but has certainly done more good than bad. Has shown bits of real quality. | Courtesy of SWFC

Photo Sales
Ingelsson had a brilliant debut at Plymouth, and has shown some real promise in other games too. He could prove to be a real fan favourite.

4. Svante Ingelsson - June 28th - Free Agent

Ingelsson had a brilliant debut at Plymouth, and has shown some real promise in other games too. He could prove to be a real fan favourite. Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.