Between June 14th and July 14th the Owls snapped up nine of their new recruits, getting all of them in for their preseason trip to Austria and Germany, so while it may have led to a not-so-exciting climax to August, praise should be given for getting their work done early.

If the arrivals had been more drip-fed then maybe the clamour for even more today wouldn’t have been so vigorous, but Danny Röhl seems relatively pleased with where his side is at - even though he’d leap at the chance to bring in another ‘impact’ player or two if given the opportunity.

They’ve actually signed one player per week over 11 weeks if you break it down, and it’s been so long since that first one we thought you might need a reminder of exactly who’s come in... So here you go:

1 . Ben Hamer - June 14th - Free Agent The only chance Wednesday fans have had to see him in action was in a friendly against Alfreton Town. He's currently recovering from injury.

2 . Max Lowe - June 15th - Free Agent Lowe has been a solid performer since coming in, and it's already become clear that Röhl sees him as an important part of his side.

3 . Yan Valery - June 21st - Angers (undisclosed) The full back has had a bit of a mixed bag since coming in, but has certainly done more good than bad. Has shown bits of real quality.