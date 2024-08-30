Between June 14th and July 14th the Owls snapped up nine of their new recruits, getting all of them in for their preseason trip to Austria and Germany, so while it may have led to a not-so-exciting climax to August, praise should be given for getting their work done early.
If the arrivals had been more drip-fed then maybe the clamour for even more today wouldn’t have been so vigorous, but Danny Röhl seems relatively pleased with where his side is at - even though he’d leap at the chance to bring in another ‘impact’ player or two if given the opportunity.
They’ve actually signed one player per week over 11 weeks if you break it down, and it’s been so long since that first one we thought you might need a reminder of exactly who’s come in... So here you go:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.