Every Sheffield Wednesday ranked by their win percentage since the Premier League began

However, where does he rank so far for Wednesday managers with the highest win percentages since the Premier League began? We took a look to find out.

1. Terry Yorath - 28.57% October 17 2001 - 31 October 2002 - P56 W15, D25, L56

2. Danny Wilson - 28.75% July 6, 1998 - March 21, 2000 - P80, W23, D17, L40

3. Chris Turner - 30.21% November 7, 2002 - September 19, 2004 - P96, W29, D31, L36

4. David Pleat - 31.37% June 14, 1995 - November 3, 1997 - P102, W32, D30, L40

