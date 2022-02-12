..but there has been progress made on the rehabilitation of several key players, with one or two players only a few weeks away from contention.
Darren Moore gave a full and frank round-up of the Owls’ injury situation in the build-up to this weekend's clash with Rotherham United.
Here’s the inside scoop on how everybody is getting on.
1. Josh Windass
"We thought initially that there was the potential it could be the end of his season but that is not the case at all, which is wonderful news. He has got a spring in his step and he is bouncing around the place. He knows as the days and weeks go by that he is getting closer to being back." Verdict - weeks.
Photo: SWFC
2. Lewis Gibson
"Next week is a big week for them [Gibson and Iorfa]. I will be in a more detailed position next week to say whether they will be ready to get back involved in the first-team. They are back in the group and you see how they move and what level they are at physically." Verdict - inside a month.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Massimo Luongo
“He’s fine… He had a bang on his head, but he’s ok - I’ve seen him today and he’s fine.” Verdict - fit to play.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Lee Gregory
“Lee Gregory is making good progress, but he’s still feeling his knock a little bit - he won’t be back for this weekend.” Verdict - a week or two.
Photo: Steve Ellis