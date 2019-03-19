Sheffield Wednesday

Every Sheffield Wednesday injury and when players are expected to return

Sheffield Wednesday have been suffering with a string of injuries to key players in the last few weeks.

But with the Championship now on the international break, players have been given the perfect opportunity for so rest and recuperation. Here's a full list of all Wednesday's injured players and when we can expect to see them back in action...

The defender has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ankle problem.

1. Joost Van Aken

The defender has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ankle problem.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Lee had knee surgery in December and has slowly been making his way back from injury, but has been out for over a year. It's uncertain whether he will feature before the end of the campaign.

2. Kieran Lee

Lee had knee surgery in December and has slowly been making his way back from injury, but has been out for over a year. It's uncertain whether he will feature before the end of the campaign.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The Tottenham loanee dislocated his elbow in training on Friday after returning from a hamstring injury. He is due to undergo scans this week to learn how long he will be on the sidelines.

3. Josh Onomah

The Tottenham loanee dislocated his elbow in training on Friday after returning from a hamstring injury. He is due to undergo scans this week to learn how long he will be on the sidelines.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The Scottish striker was substituted on Saturday after pulling his groin, but it is not thought to be as bad as first feared. Fletcher is not on international duty so could be fit for the next league match.

4. Steven Fletcher

The Scottish striker was substituted on Saturday after pulling his groin, but it is not thought to be as bad as first feared. Fletcher is not on international duty so could be fit for the next league match.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3