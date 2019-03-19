Every Sheffield Wednesday injury and when players are expected to return

But with the Championship now on the international break, players have been given the perfect opportunity for so rest and recuperation. Here's a full list of all Wednesday's injured players and when we can expect to see them back in action...

1. Joost Van Aken The defender has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ankle problem. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Kieran Lee Lee had knee surgery in December and has slowly been making his way back from injury, but has been out for over a year. It's uncertain whether he will feature before the end of the campaign. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Josh Onomah The Tottenham loanee dislocated his elbow in training on Friday after returning from a hamstring injury. He is due to undergo scans this week to learn how long he will be on the sidelines. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Steven Fletcher The Scottish striker was substituted on Saturday after pulling his groin, but it is not thought to be as bad as first feared. Fletcher is not on international duty so could be fit for the next league match. jpimedia Buy a Photo

