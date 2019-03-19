Every Sheffield Wednesday injury and when players are expected to return
Sheffield Wednesday have been suffering with a string of injuries to key players in the last few weeks.
But with the Championship now on the international break, players have been given the perfect opportunity for so rest and recuperation. Here's a full list of all Wednesday's injured players and when we can expect to see them back in action...
1. Joost Van Aken
The defender has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ankle problem.
The Scottish striker was substituted on Saturday after pulling his groin, but it is not thought to be as bad as first feared. Fletcher is not on international duty so could be fit for the next league match.