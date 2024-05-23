But Muñoz got off to a disastrous start, leaving Wednesday marooned at the bottom of the team, requiring the sacking of Muñoz and the appointment of Danny Rohl, who ultimately guided the club to safety. The Owls were not the only team to sack their manager, though, and far from it, with Sheffield United also having to sack a manager in Paul Heckingbottom following a disappointing start of their own, although their season got no better after the change. With that in mind, we have rounded up all the Premier League and Championship managers who were sacked or that left their club during the season just gone, and we have included Moore, who left before the season officially started. Take a look below.