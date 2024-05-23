Every Premier League and Championship manager to be sacked or leave this season, including ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Chelsea & other bosses

By Jamie Kemble , Mark Carruthers
Published 23rd May 2024, 18:00 BST

A look at the managers who were sacked and those who walked away from their clubs during the most recent Championship and Premier League season.

Any given season is usually filled with sackings plenty, and both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have played their part in that this season. The Owls appointed Xisco Muñoz ahead of the start of this season, with Darren Moore making way following promotion.

But Muñoz got off to a disastrous start, leaving Wednesday marooned at the bottom of the team, requiring the sacking of Muñoz and the appointment of Danny Rohl, who ultimately guided the club to safety. The Owls were not the only team to sack their manager, though, and far from it, with Sheffield United also having to sack a manager in Paul Heckingbottom following a disappointing start of their own, although their season got no better after the change. With that in mind, we have rounded up all the Premier League and Championship managers who were sacked or that left their club during the season just gone, and we have included Moore, who left before the season officially started. Take a look below.

Left club: 19th June 2023

1. MUTUAL CONSENT: Darren Moore - Sheffield Wednesday

Left club: 19th June 2023 Photo: Richard Heathcote

Left club: 8th August 2023

2. MUTUAL CONSENT: Julen Lopetegui - Wolves

Left club: 8th August 2023

Left club: 20th September 2023

3. RESIGNED: Neil Warnock - Huddersfield Town

Left club: 20th September 2023

Left club: 4th October 2023

4. SACKED: Xisco Munoz - Sheffield Wednesday

Left club: 4th October 2023 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

