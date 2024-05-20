Every player released by EFL clubs as Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United learn potential free transfer targets - gallery
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s that time of year when clubs up and down the country confirm which of their players will be leaving the club. By this point, the vast majority of those who are out of contract this summer will have been told whether they will be offered a new deal at their current club or not.
After informing the players, clubs must make their retained lists public, and most EFL clubs have already done just that, meaning Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday already know who they can potentially snap up for free this summer. Here we round up all of the retained lists that have been made public so far.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.