Every club across the Championship have now confirmed the players being released this summer, with several likely to be on Sheffield Wednesday’s watchlist.

Darren Moore is on the hunt for new signings as the Owls prepare for their first season back in the second tier following promotion via the play-offs, with a number of their Wembley heroes moving on when their current deals expire at the end of this month.

The transfer window officially opened this, meaning that clubs across the English Football League can start to register any new players, and Moore will no doubt be eager to move quickly in the coming weeks as he plots out a plan to continue his improvement at the club following a strong season in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United, following their relegation from the Premier League, were one of the last to announce who would be on their way, and now Southampton who will and won’t be sticking around in the Championship to complete the list of 24 teams.

Here is the list of all the players released by the teams in the second tier:

Birmingham City

Released: Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, Troy Deeney, George Friend, Jordan Graham, Kevin Long

Blackburn Rovers

Released: Bradley Dack, Ben Brereton Diaz, Daniel Ayala, Dan Butterworth, Dan Pike, Sam Burns, Aidan Dowling

Bristol City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Released: Nathan Baker, Jay Dasilva, Taylor Moore, James Morton

Cardiff City

Released: Connor Wickham, Gavin Whyte, Dillon Phillips, Tom Sang

Coventry City

Released: Fankaty Dabo, Julien Dacosta, Todd Kane, Sean Maguire, Michael Rose, Martyn Waghorn, Tyler Walker

Huddersfield Town

Released: Josh Ruffels, Tomáš Vaclík, Florian Kamberi, Rolando Aarons, Ryan Schofield, Matty Daly, Romoney Crichlow, Danny Grant, Joseph Johnson, Ernaldo Krasniqi, Josh Mazfari, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Michael Parker, Michael Roxburgh, Hakeem Sandah, Tyree Sanusi, Sam Taylor, Ajay Weston, Sonny Whittingham

Hull City

Released: Tyler Smith, Billy Chadwick, Callum Elder

Ipswich Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Released: Joel Coleman, Richard Keogh, Matt Penney, Kane Vincent-Young

Leeds United

Released: Will Brook, Adam Forshaw, Stuart McKinstry, Joel Robles

Leicester City

Released: Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Papy Mendy, Daniel Amartey, Tete, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez

Middlesbrough

Released: Luke Daniels, Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall, Joe Lumley, Isiah Cornet, Joe Ridley, Oliver Swan, Alfie Doherty

Millwall

Released: Scott Malone, Mason Bennett

Norwich City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Released: Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell, Michael McGovern, Josh Martin, Danel Sinani, Teemu Pukki

Plymouth Argyle

Released: James Bolton, Conor Grant, Danny Mayor, Luke Jephcott, Adam Parkes, Ryan Law, Finley Craske, Brandon Pursall

Preston North End

Released: Aaron Bennett, Dana Amaral, Harry Nevin, Lewis Coulton, Matthew Olosunde

Queens Park Rangers

Released: Luke Amos, Leon Balogun, Olamide Shodipo, Conor Masterson, Charlie Owens, Ody Alfa

Rotherham United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Released: Wes Harding, Robbie Hemfrey, Mackenzie Warne, Richard Wood.

Sheffield Wednesday

Released: Jack Hunt, David Stockdale, Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Sam Durrant, Ryan Galvin, Ben Heneghan

Southampton

Released: Theo Walcott, Mohamed Elyounoussi

Stoke City

Released: Sam Clucas, Demeaco Duhaney, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Nick Powell

Swansea City

Released: Ryan Manning, Joel Latibeaudiere, Kyle Naughton, Andreas Sondergaard, Tivonge Rushesha, Daniel Williams

Sunderland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Released: Harrison Bond, Jacob Carney, Cameron Jessup, Ethan Kachosa, Nathan Newall, Owen Robinson, Thomas Scott, Harrison Sohna, Carl Winchester

Watford

Released: Leandro Bacuna, Britt Assombalonga

West Bromwich Albion