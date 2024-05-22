Euros decision made on Sheffield Wednesday man despite injury blows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be Sheffield Wednesday involvement in this summer’s European Championships - though not on the pitch.

The announcement of Steve Clarke’s provisional Scotland squad for the tournament does not include Wednesday icon Liam Palmer, who was spoken about in media reports north of the border as a possible solution to an injury crisis at right-back.

Both Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson have been ruled out of any involvement with hamstring issues, which left Clarke with a decision on his hands with regard to who will line-up on the right of defence.

Despite Palmer’s stellar end to the season with Wednesday, Clarke has opted to take a closer look at Celtic’s Anthony Ralston - who was an unused substitute in the Hoops’ last five matches - and Bristol City’s Ross McCrorie. Real Sociedad’s Arsenal loanee Kieran Tierney has played at right-back under Clarke previously. Scotland named a 28-man provisional squad, which will be whittled down to a final number of 26.

Palmer previously missed out on selection for Euro 2020 - played in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic - despite having played a major part in qualification. The last of his eight senior caps came in a 4-0 win over the Faroe Islands in March 2021.

Wednesday will have some involvement in this summer’s tournament. Owls boss Danny Röhl was announced as a pundit for ITV Sport.