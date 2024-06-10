Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the names on Sheffield Wednesday’s long list of potential Summer targets is gathering interest from a number of sides as his parent club line up decisions on his future.

The Star reported last month that their interest in young Arsenal striker Mika Biereth had been reignited and that the Owls had designs on bringing him to Hillsborough in the current transfer window - most likely on loan terms. Wednesday had positive talks regarding a loan switch for the Denmark youth international in January before eventual Austrian champions Sturm Graz stole him away to involvement in the Europa Conference League.

The target remains an ambitious one, with his spell in Austria attracting headlines and interest from across Europe. Sturm Graz were again understood to be keen to take him on and held talks with Arsenal over the potential of a permanent switch in the coming weeks, but have been put off by the London club’s high valuation. Reports have placed that price at around £4m.

It would suggest Arsenal are willing sellers at the right price - though if those reports are accurate it would likely be too high for Wednesday. Biereth’s contract with the club he joined from Fulham’s youth ranks in 2022 is set to come to an end in 2025. It’s unclear whether the Gunners hold an option to extend that deal and The Star is told it’s possible they seek to extend his deal at the Emirates in order to welcome a further experience-gaining loan spell - potentially in England.