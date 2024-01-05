Cardiff City travel to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend for an FA Cup third round clash - and will be without some key men.

Callum O'Dowda and former Arsenal superstar Aaron Ramsey have been ruled out of the game with injury, while Greek defender Dimitrios Goutas will miss out after he was given compassionate leave following the death of his grandmother.

Most important a miss may well be their manager Erol Bulut, who missed the club's pre-match media commitments with a virus. The Turkish boss is said to have 'sounded unwell at Loftus Road following the win over QPR' on new years day and has missed training since with assistant Nikolaos Karydas stepping in to take charge.

"Erol is quite ill," Kardyas told the South Wales media on Thursday. "I don’t know how bad. I am forwarding his greetings and we hope that he will be soon with us again. That’s the only information I can give you. I am not a doctor!

"Erol is a giant and he surprised me many times - so maybe he will be good enough to come with us (on Saturday)... Erol is a big personality. To be a player at Olympiacos, playing in the Champions League, you have to be a good player and a big personality. Erol showed that. I am happy that he has kept this the last three years as a manager. He has a very good future. He wants to succeed."

Forward Karlan Grant, whose goal a 2-1 win for Cardiff at Hillsborough on December 23 turned the match in the favour of the Bluebirds, is filed as a 'maybe' for the clash.