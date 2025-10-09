The season isn’t going to get any easier for Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A threadbare squad is going about its international break unpaid and with no word on when to expect the money owed to them for a hard-fought September that saw them go three Championship matches unbeaten in spite of the mire that’s been repeatedly thrown at them.

Henrik Pedersen has sought to remain upbeat throughout his early weeks as Sheffield Wednesday manager. | Tony King/Getty Images

A 5-0 defeat at home to Coventry City proved to be a cruel way to head into the fortnight off and highlighted the fact that the squad left to Henrik Pedersen by Dejphon Chansiri’s summer of discontent will struggle to compete towards the back end of a three-match week. Between now and the November international break come two of those - and six fixtures involving four opposition sides that will fancy themselves as a part of the promotion conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls have shown themselves to be a battling outfit whose effort to achieve six points should not be understated. Had Charlie McNeill finished at the last at Wrexham or had Demarai Gray shot a few inches higher at Birmingham, their achievements would be all the more impressive.

But news that Ernie Weaver is likely to spend the bulk of the season out - having played through an ankle injury for several weeks - is a bleak reminder of the worsening conditions at S6. Players will return in the coming weeks, though with few options available to Pedersen in spreading the Wednesday workload, it’s unlikely they’ll avoid further issues going forward.

There’s been no ducking the scale of the task facing the Owls from the manager, though he’s admirably preferred to reflect an air of positivity throughout press engagements and in-house. During his unveiling as Wednesday boss Pedersen has encouraged Wednesday figures to think only of the three hours in front of them, with a focus on getting the best out of the task immediately in-hand. It’s a modus operandi he looks unlikely to waver from anytime soon, no matter the blows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew from the first day it would be difficult,” the Danish coach told The Star ahead of the Coventry defeat. “But I also know that the only thing we can control is today. To do the best every day is how we are working, we try to make the best training every day, we try to make the best preparation for each game to help the boys in the best possible way. We are here to support the boys and seeing how the boys have developed in the last month is amazing. The human always comes first and this culture is fantastic.”

Sheffield Wednesday have been commended for their spirit and effort in the face of the circumstances they’ve been battling. | Getty Images

The fortnight off has given Wednesday opportunity to take a beat both physically and mentally. Players who have accrued vast minutes in the early stages of the season have been given days off this week and the hope is that players can return to full throttle training on Monday refreshed and ready to go.

Pedersen is well aware of the gruelling nature of the Championship fixtures schedule and has hatched plans to rotate the squad further as the matches tick away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is about rest and a need to calm down,” he said. “We have four or five weeks until the next national team break and then it is again all out, every day. After that next break, the next break will be March. We need to grow in the squad, so we will need more rotation and to use more players.

“For this we are preparing in all our training to make sure the next player will also be ready to get the minutes when we get further ahead. We can only control what we can control, which is to do the best possible things every day and to think two or three games ahead to always plan in the best possible way for our squad.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday staff nervous on pay date as union slam 'disgusting' Dejphon Chansiri behaviour