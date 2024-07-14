‘Enough for me’ – The chats that led to Sheffield Wednesday’s new signing choosing Hillsborough

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 14th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
Nathaniel Chalobah became Sheffield Wednesday’s ninth signing of the summer on Saturday afternoon.

The Star reported earlier in the week that the midfielder was a target for the Owls, and this weekend his arrival was confirmed after reports elsewhere suggested that he’d agreed a two-year deal at S6.

Chalobah is no stranger to Wednesday. Over the course of his career he’s played them eight times – only facing six clubs more often – and there are only two clubs that he’s been on the winning side against more regularly (Birmingham City and Middlesbrough). He’s only lost at Hillsborough once.

So he knows a bit about what the club is about, and the atmosphere in South Yorkshire, but he says that a chat with a few acquaintances just to make sure.

“I’ve had a few references off some of the players here,” he told the club. “And they said the difference that he’s made has been unbelievable. I spoke to Iké Ugbo, I know he’s not here, but he’s someone that I know from my time at Chelsea… So I spoke to him, and I think his reference was enough for me to be in the right frame of mind.”

There was a chat with the manager, Danny Röhl, too. It was one that left him impressed.

“It was very positive,” he said. “He was very positive about the way he works. About the squad that he’s got. About what the ambition of the club is, and – without going into too much detail – that was enough for me to make a quick decision.”

Chalobah joined up with the Owls for the last part of their preseason camp at St. George’s Park this week after completing his switch, and he’ll now be gearing up for next weekend’s trip to Germany when he may pull on a Wednesday kit for the first time.

