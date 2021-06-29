England youth caps and a £4m fee: Who is Sheffield Wednesday target Dennis Aderniran?

The youngster is a relative unknown to most Wednesday fans having only made a handful of senior appearances before an impressive spell in the Championship last season.

But who is he, what sort of player is he and what are the chances of the Owls being able to bring him to S6?

With the help of Wycombe blogger Tom Hancock, we took a look at why Wednesday are so interested..

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in young midfielder Dennis Adeniran.

So, what’s the story?

Dennis Adeniran is a 22-year-old central midfielder whose contract at Everton is up at the end of the month.

Linked with a number of clubs, The Star revealed earlier this week that he is a player Sheffield Wednesday are interested in bringing to the club, which they would be able to do under the terms of their current transfer embargo as he would be a free agent.

Adeniran has interest from a handful of Championship clubs but Darren Moore’s reputation for blooding talented young players appears to be keeping the Owls in the race.

What’s he done?

Still a youngster, he impressed while on loan at Wycombe Wanderers last season, playing 21 times in a season damaged slightly by injury.

Having started out at Fulham, where he made four senior appearances as a 17-year-old, the Londoner made the switch to Everton in 2017 for a fee that could have cost the Toffees up to £4m in add-ons.

He never quite lived up to that billing, though, and will be released with Everton not having offered him a new deal, meaning his new club will not have to pay them compensation.

Aderniran earned England youth caps at under-17, under-18 and under-19 level.

What could Wednesday expect from him?

We asked Tom Hancock, Wycombe blogger and FourFourTwo writer for the inside track on the prospect.

“Wycombe used in him a box-to-box capacity,” Tom said. “When he first came in we were playing in a 4-4-2, it was the third game of the season at Swansea at a stage where we were still getting to grips with the Championship and looked very much out of our depth at that stage.

“He was excellent and hit the ground running. He has an ability to pick the ball up in front of the defence and really drive with it. He can turn defence into attack really quickly, very much a ball carrier.

“He does lack that final ball at times but across the course of the season his decision making as to when to release it really improved.”

What are Wednesday’s chances of signing him?

The Owls already know all too well how difficult it can be to attract players when Championship clubs are circling.

It was revealed by The Star earlier this week that Aderniran was a player they like, though, and the lure of being able to work under Darren Moore appears to be a worth selling point.